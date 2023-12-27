The Ohio Lottery states they had a cybersecurity incident impacting some of its internal applications and immediately began work to mitigate the issue on Christmas Eve.

“The integrity of our games is the top priority of the Lottery, and we assure the public the gaming system is fully operational,” the Ohio Lottery said in a statement.

Mobile cashing and prize cashing above $599 at Super Retailers are currently not available. The Lottery will notify the public once these services resume. In the interim, prize claims can still be mailed to the Ohio Lottery Central Office.

Additionally, winning numbers for KENO, Lucky One, and EZPLAY Progressive Jackpots are not available on the Ohio Lottery’s website or mobile app but can be checked at any Ohio Lottery Retailer.

The state internal investigation is ongoing.