OHIO — Whether a last-minute gift choice or stocking stuffer, scratch-off tickets are a popular gift in the holiday season, but they are not meant for everyone.

The Ohio Lottery Commission wants to remind players that scratch-offs are meant for adults, ages 18 and up, and are not suitable for children.

Youth gambling is a serious issue. Every year, Ohio Lottery joins the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) and McGill University’s International Centre for Youth Gambling Problems and High-Risk Behaviors in the annual national holiday campaign to increase the public’s awareness.

“Lottery games are fun, and we want to make sure our players balance the fun and play responsibly year-round. That includes making sure lottery games aren’t gifted to children in the holiday season or any time,” said Michelle Gillcrist, Ohio Lottery Executive Director.

Research by the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) shows that early childhood gambling experiences, including those with lottery products, can be a risk factor for gambling problems later in life.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the Ohio Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-589-9966.

