A local mall in Ohio is scheduled to be up for auction.

The Fort Steuben Mall is scheduled for an online auction on October 2-October 4.

The mall is a 341,405-square-foot retail mall in Steubenville, Ohio along the Pennsylvania border.

According to the auction details, the mall is 56% occupied, “representing immense value-add upside through leasing the remaining vacancies.”

The interior corridor mall houses national tenants such as JCPenney, GameStop, Bath & Body Works, Sally Beaty Supply, Cato, and Aaron’s Auto Supply. The center is shadow-anchored by Walmart, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Texas Roadhouse, which are not included in this sale. JCPenney anchors the mall and continually has high sales, helping drive traffic into the interior spaces.

The starting bid for the Fort Stuben Mall is $2,400,000.

Last year, the mall was sold to a new owner, Fort Steuben Mall LLC.

