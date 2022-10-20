WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man facing a separate animal cruelty case in Mahoning County was sentenced Monday for an assault in Trumbull County.

George Panno, III, 29, pleaded guilty Monday to charges of felonious assault, kidnapping, endangering children and domestic violence in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas. He was sentenced to serve a total of 3 to 4.5 years in prison.

Police arrested Panno on April 22 for the reported assault of a 26-year-old woman.

According to a Niles police report, a witness reported seeing Panno dragging a woman from an apartment at the Royal Mall Apartments and punching her, as well as banging her head off of the concrete porch.

Police found the victim with strangulation marks around her neck, a bite mark on the back of her neck and earlobe, and her body was bruised and bloody. The woman told police that Panno bit and choked her.

Police said the victim’s young child was present at the time of the assault.

Investigators took a kitchen knife at the scene that was covered in blood, though the victim hadn’t been stabbed.

Officers arrested Panno as he was leaving the apartments in a vehicle. He had blood on him at the time, the police report stated.

Panno is also facing charges in an unrelated case in Mahoning County, where a warrant for his arrest had been issued in May on a cruelty to animals charge.

Animal Charity of Ohio says on April 8, Panno drove his dog to a wooded area in North Jackson, where he shot him three times. A witness called 911 after hearing gunshots and seeing Panno walk into the woods with the dog.

The next hearing in that case is on Thursday.