DOVER, OHIO (WJW) — A 61-year-old Dover man is accused of attacking a teenager after the teen rang the doorbell and ran away, according to the Dover Police Department.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Timothy Drapcho is accused of assaulting a teenager who ‘ding-dong-ditched’ his house on the 360 block of Aspen Drive Sunday evening. He is charged with assault and unlawful restraint, according to police.

Police were initially called at 10:46 p.m. by Drapcho, who told police he caught two boys ringing doorbells and running through the neighborhood. He said he had one boy held down on his porch at the time, police said.

Police said they could hear the teenager crying and fearful over the phone and told Drapcho not to assault him. Police said Drapcho warned them that if they did not arrive soon enough, he would take matters into his own hands, according to police documents.

Police said when they arrived at the scene, the teen was no longer on the porch with Drapcho.

Police said the teenager had red marks around his chest and neck, as well as bruising on his back and a footprint across his shirt.

Drapcho is scheduled to appear in New Philadelphia Municipal Court Thursday.