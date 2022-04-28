HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A Howland man is facing a felonious assault charge after a woman reported that he hit her several times with a hammer.

Officers met a woman who reported an assault had taken place at a home in the 500 block of North Rd. NE.

Police said the victim was upset and had a bruise near her left eye, where she said David Hubbard, 38, hit him with a hammer. According to a police report, the woman also had bruises on her arms and upper back from hammer strikes.

The report states that Hubbard reportedly hit the woman so hard that she dropped a four-month-old baby that she was holding at the time.

The woman declined medical attention for herself and the baby.

Police said the woman was afraid of Hubbard, who had reportedly made threats to kill her and her children.

Police said Hubbard had previously been convicted of domestic violence in Texas.

Officers arrested Hubbard later that day and reported that when he was informed of the charge against him, he said, “That’s OK. I’ll get off of ’em. I always do, you know what I’m talking about?”

Hubbard pleaded not guilty to the charge in court Tuesday. He is being held in the Trumbull County Jail without bond.