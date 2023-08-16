AKRON- Ohio — The U.S. Marshals Service has confirmed that members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF) arrested Ian Belcher, 19, who the Akron Police Department wanted for aggravated murder.

Officers with the Akron Police Department responded to a residence in the 600 block of Hancock Avenue for a heart issue involving a child on August 10.

According to the Akron Police, the first responding officer found the child unresponsive and performed CPR until EMS arrived.

The boy was taken to Akron Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives interviewed several people in connection with the child’s death and analyzed evidence, and as a result, a homicide warrant for Ian Belcher was issued.

On August 15, Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force members arrested Belcher in a vehicle at Gaylord Drive and Dawson Road in Akron, Ohio.

U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott stated, “Outstanding investigative efforts by the Akron Police Department led to the identification of this suspect. Our team wasted no time pursuing this fugitive, arresting him within 24 hours of receiving the warrant.”

Anyone with information concerning any wanted fugitive can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833), or you can submit a web tip.

Reward money is available, and tipsters may remain anonymous.