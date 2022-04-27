An Ohio man turned himself in after he admitted to a police department in Ohio that he fired shots at a nearby sheriff’s office.

Around 9:30 PM on Tuesday Crawford County Deputies were investigating a shots fired incident at their Office.

While investigating the incident, at 9:43 pm the Bucyrus Police Department contacted the Sheriff’s Office advising that a male subject had come to their station and reported that he had just fired shots at the Sheriff’s Office

David M. Vasquez, 35 years old, of New Washington, Ohio was placed into custody without incident.

Deputies say two personal vehicles and one cruiser had all been struck by gunfire. No one was injured during this incident.

The incident remains under investigation.