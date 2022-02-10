Ohio man allegedly heats up knife and burns daughters face

An Ohio man is currently in jail after he allegedly took a knife and heated it on a stove and used it to burn his daughter’s face.

According to police and news outlets 38-year-old Selemani Said is charged with domestic violence and endangering children

Reports say that police arrested Said after they did a welfare check on a girl and she allegedly said she was scared for her life

News outlets also say that Miami County Children’s Services assisted with custodial arrangements for the girl.

Said is in jail on a $250,000 bond.

