An Ohio man has been arrested after he allegedly killed his neighbor.

The Butler Sheriff’s Office said an Okeana man, Austin Combs age 26 yrs. old, was charged with the murder of his neighbor after they responded to a call for a report of a victim with a gunshot wound.

On their Facebook page, the Office said the victim was found dead, but gave little details.

According to WCPO, the wife of the victim called 911 and said Combs shot and killed her husband Anthony Lee King, 43, because Combs thought King was a Democrat.

Combs is being held in jail on a $950,000 bond.