WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced that on October 9, a Marietta City Police Officer transported a Marietta man to the Washington County Jail on a Domestic Violence charge.

Brian Michael Taylor, 36, was taken to the port of the jail where medical personnel arrived to take a medical assessment.

As the nurse/ corrections officer conducted the evaluation, Taylor allegedly cleared his throat and spit on her.

Taylor followed his actions, saying, “If you needed snot, here you go.”

Officers escorted Taylor to the receiving hallway and processed him on the charges from the Marietta PD.

A charge of assault on an employee of a local correctional facility was also filed against Taylor.

(Video in the story shows the top stories for Wednesday, October 18, 2023)