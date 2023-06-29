Police say they have enough information from the public to help find an Ohio man who allegedly stole an iconic devil statue from a restaurant.

The Stafford Township Police Department received a report of theft, of the ‘Iconic Jersey Devil Statue’ from Lucilles Luncheonette – Country Cooking located in Warren Grove, NJ.

After a thorough investigation by the Stafford Township Detective Bureau, a warrant has been issued for the arrest of Thomas L. Bintz, 52 years old of Chandlersville, OH for fourth-degree Criminal Mischief and third-degree Theft.

Bintz has not been apprehended at this time.