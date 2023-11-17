OHIO – An Ohio man was arrested after he allegedly struck vehicles with a large machete.

The Perry County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to the area of Peoples State Bank in Junction City to a report of a man acting aggressively toward people and property.

Officials say Donald Hamer threatened and assaulted people and at times struck vehicles with a large machete.

Deputies say Hamer failed to comply with command was eventually physically taken into custody by deputies and assistance from the public.

Hamar was was taken to Genesis Medical Center and when cleared taken to jail in Nelsonville, Ohio.

Hamar is charged with disorderly conduct, three counts of criminal damaging, five counts of aggravated menacing and resisting arrest