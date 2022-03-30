Police in Ohio are alleging a man tried to use board and nails to flatten their police cruisers.

Auroa police posted on their Facebook page a very tongue & cheek response to the action.

Police say the boards were left where Aurora Police park while enforcing no through truck traffic and speed enforcement.

The alleged male was in a blue plaid jacket with a beard situating the boards just perfectly in an attempt to flatten some tires, police say.

Police also said that they would like to get the boards back to the male because the cost of lumber is rising.

Any information can be sent to the Aurora Police Department at 330-562-8181.