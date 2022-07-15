The body of an Ohio man has been recovered in Lake Michigan, the fourth drowning from a day earlier in western Michigan.

Authorities say Anthony Diehl may have been trying to help a 7-year-old boy who was struggling Wednesday in the water in South Haven.

The boy also drowned.

Separately, the body of a 60-year-old man was recovered from the Grand River channel to Lake Michigan in Ottawa County.

And a 16-year-old boy drowned Wednesday at another park along the lake in Ottawa County.

Van Buren County Sheriff Dan Abbott says swimmers must respect red flags, which signal rough waters.