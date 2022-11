An Ohio man was arrested after an altercation outside a local bar.

The Sheriff’s Office in Coshocton said 43-year-old Thomas M. Hains of Cambridge, Ohio was charged with Felonious Assault, a 2nd Degree Felony.

The Sheriff’s Office received a call in reference to a fight/shooting outside Cedar Street Inn.

Deputies said a firearm was discharged with no injuries and after an investigation, Hains was arrested along with another female who has not been named at this time.