An Ohio man was arrested after an Amber Alert was issued in Ohio on Thursday.

Zanesville police say they received a call in reference to an abduction around 5:15 on Thursday.

Police say they found that a woman was dropping off a child at a business when she had left her vehicle running with two other children (ages 1 and 3) in it. That car was stolen according to police and activated an Amber Alert.

After releasing the information, police say a vigilant citizen would observe the vehicle in the Washington, Pennsylvania area and notified the police.

Police placed a stop on the vehicle at 7:55 Thursday night.

The children were found safe and would be transported to a local hospital for evaluation. The children were later reunited with their families.

The suspect was identified as Thomas Pritchard (age 46, Zanesville). He is currently in the Washington County Jail (PA) without bail.

Pritchard is being charged with Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Endangering Children, Reckless Endangerment, and Receiving Stolen Property in Washington.

In Zanesville, Pritchard is being charged with kidnapping and grand theft of a motor vehicle.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 5