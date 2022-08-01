OHIO- An Ohio man has been arrested after his fifth OVI charge.

Officials say that the 39-year-old Chad R. Cordwell, from Richland County, stole a vehicle and caused two separate crashes on Saturday.

The first crash happened on Route 250 after the stolen vehicle hit a mirror on a truck when Cordwell allegedly tried to pass a vehicle.

The second crash happened on the ramp of U.S. 36 WB. Cordwell allegedly crashed into the back of a vehicle.

No one was injured in the first crash, but two people were taken to a hospital for their injuries in the second crash.

Cordwell allegedly ran from the police and was arrested by deputies.