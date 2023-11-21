An Ohio man was arrested after he allegedly faked a hate crime when he told police he was hit by a vehicle that was “racially motivated.”

According to multiple news outlets, 20-year-old Hesham A. Ayyad from North Olmsted Ohio claimed he was struck by a vehicle when he was walking home from lunch.

Ayyad alleged that a driver came up to him and yelled “Kill all Palestinians” and “Long live Israel”and then the driver allegedly came back around and struck Ayyad while yelling “DIE!”

According to WKYC, police investigated Ayyad’s claims and found that Ayyad made the whole thing up after looking at surveillance video.

Police claim that Ayyad wasn’t struck by a vehicle and there was not a hate crime but Ayyad was injured after a fight with his brother Khalil.

Hesham and Khalil Ayyad were arrested and charged with domestic violence and assault. Hersham Ayyad also is charged with making false alarms, falsification, and obstructing official business.