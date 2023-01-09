Police say an Ohio man was arrested after he allegedly robbed a bank with a weapon.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Zanesville Police say a male subject wearing a mask went into Park National Bank, and threatened a bank teller saying they were armed.

Police say the man was able to leave the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Detectives say they were able to develop a suspect vehicle in the case. This led to Detectives being able to identify a suspect.

Police say detectives went to a residence in South Zanesville to do an interview and the suspect arrived and was taken to jail without incident.

Justin Curry (age 42, Zanesville) has been charged with the following:

1. Aggravated Robbery (Firearm Specification); O.R.C. 2911.01; F/1

2. Robbery (Firearm Specification); O.R.C. 2911.02; F/2 (two counts)

3. Possessing Criminal Tools; O.R.C. 2923.24; F/5 (four counts)

He is presently incarcerated in the Zanesville City Jail and will have his arraignment in Zanesville Municipal Court next week. He is being held on a $250,000.00 C/P/S bond.

Anyone with information concerning the investigation are asked to contact the Zanesville Police Department at (740) 455-0700.

The alleged weapon used was not released at this time.