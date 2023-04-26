A man was arrested in Monroe County, Ohio after a road rage incident according to officials.

Deputies at the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office say they received a call from a female driver advising that a truck pushed her off the road into a fence and mailboxes on Moore Rdg Rd.

Deputies say when they arrived on the scene the caller said Mike Yonak was yelling at them while they drove past his house.

The caller told deputies that Yonak allegedly jumped in his truck and started following them down the road ramming the rear of her vehicle and pushing the vehicle off the road.

Yonak then allegedly left the scene.

Deputies say a warrant was issued for Mike Yonak through Monroe County Court and he was found and arrested for Felonious Assault.

Yonak was then transported to the Monroe County Jail where he is currently being housed on a $200,000 bond.

