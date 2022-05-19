An Ohio man was arrested after his stolen credit card was declined, according to police.

Police in Westlake say they de-escalated a situation when 38-year-old, Nicholas Stokel, refused to leave a Holiday Inn after his alleged stolen credit card was declined.

When police arrived Stokel live-streamed the event on his Facebook page.

Police say Stokel told officers that he had a weapon and threatened them by repeatedly pointing his hand, enclosed and completely concealed in a drawstring bag.

The police department stated that Stokel could have been shot for his behavior but the officers peacefully brought the man into custody after he finally removed his hand from the bag.

When officers arrested Stokel they found no gun in the bag.

Stokel is now facing criminal charges for receiving stolen property, aggravated menacing, and inducing panic.