An Ohio deputy and K9 were shot during an alleged domestic dispute on Sunday.

Deputies from the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office responded to an alleged domestic violence call at Steven D. Hardbarger’s residence, in the 7000 Block of Bremen Road, Logan, Ohio after a child reportedly called officers because of a fight inside the house.

When Deputies arrived at the residence, they say an adult female and a juvenile female were able to get out of the residence and were taken to a secure area. A juvenile male was unaccounted for at that time, according to police.

Steven D. Hardbarger allegedly started firing at uniformed Deputies with at least one firearm from inside and or around the residence.

During the discharging of the firearm(s) by Steven Hardbarger, at least one round struck Deputy Jason Miles in the hip area.

Officials say a deputy used a rifle to provide cover fire while other deputies extracted Deputy Jason Miles to a safer location. Deputy Jason Miles drove the adult female and juvenile female away from the scene to meet with Hocking County Emergency Medical Services.

Hardbarger allegedly continued to fire additional rounds at deputies and other law enforcement officers that arrived on the scene for emergency assistance.

The projectiles fired by the suspect, Steven Hardbarger, struck several Hocking County Sheriff’s Office Cruisers and two Logan Police Department Cruisers. One of the Logan Police Department Cruisers that were struck contained a Logan Police K-9, Officer Rambo, who was injured with a bullet to the head.

Hardbarger was taken into custody and transported to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.

The injured Deputy and K9 Officer have been medically treated, released, and are recovering at home.