WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio — After meeting with the Parkersburg Police Department Detectives, on May 16, the Southeastern Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force began an investigation into the activity of a Belpre resident

Two days later on May 18, the Human Trafficking Task Force, WCSO Detective Bureau, along with the Belpre Police Department executed a search warrant on Colonial Square in Belpre, the residence of Robert Edward Gallagher.

During the search of Gallagher’s computer, it was found that in one day in April Gallagher downloaded 66 videos mostly consisting of prepubescent females being raped by adult men, according to officials. The names of these videos (PTCH-preteen hardcore) are extremely explicit regarding the content.

The PTCH videos are the type that Gallagher allegedly admitted to searching for.

Gallagher, 39, was placed under arrest and charged with pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, a 2nd-degree felony. Gallagher was transported to the Washington County Jail.

Gallagher appeared in Marietta Municipal Court and is being held on a $15,000 personal recognizance bond.

The Southeastern Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force combats Human Trafficking under the Attorney General’s Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission. The taskforce is led by Washington County Sheriff Larry Mincks and includes members from 14 other Sheriff Departments and Prosecutors Offices.