An Ohio man was arrested on Tuesday for menacing by stalking and other charges in Woodsfield.

Woodsfield police say they received a complaint of a domestic altercation and when they arrived the female victim stated that she was involved in an altercation with her husband, who she identified as Jonathan D. Toohey, of Woodsfield.

Police say the victim stated that the male threatened suicide and fled the residence on foot, armed with a knife.

Woodsfield police say they were able to find Toohey in a wooded area and were able to use K9 Tito to successfully track the location of Toohey.

Toohey allegedly ran away from the police but was caught.

Police say upon further investigation it was learned that Toohey’s alleged acts towards the victim were consistent with domestic violence laws as defined by the Ohio Revised Code.

Toohey was then transported to the Monroe County Jail and was charged with domestic violence and obstructing official business.