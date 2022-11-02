LUCASVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – The Scioto County Sheriff’s office has arrested a man and charged him with two counts of rape of an eight-year-old.

John Smith, 40, has been charged with two counts of rape in addition to one count of a violation of a protection order and was served a warrant for failure to appear for a diversion hearing. He is being held without bond and will appear in Portsmouth Municipal Court Wednesday.

On Nov. 1, the Sheriff’s office was contacted by Scioto County Children’s Services with information that a child had been sexually assaulted at the 100 block of Maplewood Avenue. According to a report, detectives determined that the victim was eight-years-old and that other children were living in the Lucasville home.

Upon arrival detectives also found in the residence a woman who had a protection order against Smith. The investigation remains open as there could be more victims and additional charges filed.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Detective Sergeant Jodi Conkel at 740-351-1091.