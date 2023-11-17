OHIO– An Ohio man was arrested in a 13-year year cold case murder on Friday.

The Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office received a secret indictment in connection to a cold case murder of 69 year old William “Sonny” Young on November 16 that occurred in 2010 in Wayne Township, Columbiana County.

On Friday, the Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of Beaver Township Police Department arrested Charles R. Bogart Jr., 48, of Road Hammonsville, Ohio was arrested for the murder of William “Sonny” Young, in Beaver Township

The Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Columbiana County Prosecutor’s Office and the Beaver TownshipPolice Department