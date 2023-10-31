Police in Ohio say a man was arrested for domestic violence after he allegedly beat up an individual.

Deputies say they responded to a call to 25 Sheets Run Road, Newport Township in Washington County to a report of Arthur (Dean) Myers trying to beat up someone.

Officials say the victim had dried blood on his lips and around his lip, and “goose eggs” starting to appear around his eyes.

According to deputies, Myers initiated the physical altercation after a verbal argument in the morning.

Myers had the individual on the ground punching him in the face stating “I’m going to beat your brains in,” according to officials.

Myers allegedly told officials this occurred because the victim asked for help at the sawmill.

Myers, age 53, from Lowell OH, has already been released from jail.