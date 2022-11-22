A Cleveland man was sentenced on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, to seven years and one day in prison by U.S. District Judge Sara Lioi after he pleaded guilty to assaulting a U.S. Postal Service (USPS) mail carrier and crashing the carrier’s vehicle.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“This defendant used a deadly weapon to commit a violent crime against a mail carrier simply trying to do their job,” said First Assistant U.S. Attorney Michelle M. Baeppler. “Violent actions like this will not be tolerated in our communities, and we will continue to seek severe penalties for similar behavior.”

“The safety and well-being of Postal Service employees has always been a top priority for the U.S. Postal Inspection Service,” said Postal Inspector In Charge Lesley Allison. “This sentence is a perfect example of the steadfast commitment to keeping the heroes who serve our communities safe while performing their duties.”

According to court documents, on June 21, 2021, Quentell Allen, 27, approached a USPS employee, who was delivering mail on an official route, brandished a pistol at the carrier’s head and demanded that the carrier exit the vehicle. Allen then physically removed the carrier from the vehicle, entered the driver’s seat and purposefully drove it into another vehicle.

Allen pleaded guilty to one count of forcibly assaulting an officer/employee of the United States and one count of brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence in July 2022.