An Ohio man is in jail after an attempted routine traffic stop had police chasing after him.

Police in Brunswick Ohio said the driver of the vehicle refused to stop and it lead police on a chase. Police say they were able to stop the vehicle with tire deflation devices and that’s when the suspect ran from cops but was taken into custody soon after.

The subject was taken to a hospital for a complaint of shortness of breath and that’s when police say he assaulted two staff members.

During the course of the arrest and once in custody, police say the male continually refused to identify himself. He was later transported to the Medina County Jail.

The male was positively identified as 30-year-old Tysean V. Moore of Cleveland. Moore has a warrant out of the Independence Police Department for Obstructing Official Business. Prior arrests for Moore include Drug Trafficking, Aggravated Burglary, Felonious Assault, and Domestic Violence.