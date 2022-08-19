A man in Ohio was arrested after he admitted to having sex with a 13-year-old, an Ohio Sheriff said.

Investigators with the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office have charged Jason Haren, age 42 of Byesville has been charged with Unlawful Sexual Conduct with a Minor, a Felony of the Third Degree, as well as Importuning, A Felony of the Fifth Degree.

The Sheriff’s Office says An investigation was initiated after authorities from the Noble County Sheriff’s Office contacted Guernsey County Sheriff’s Detectives to advise them of a video they had discovered of a 13-year-old boy performing sexual acts with an adult male. The video was discovered during a similar investigation in Noble County. It was also discovered at this time that the adult male in the video was wearing a t-shirt of a Guernsey County volunteer fire department and was believed to be a member of the department.

The sheriff’s office said they could identify the male as Jason Haren positively. Investigators located Haren a short time later, and he was taken into custody and transported to the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office.

The office said Haren was then questioned by Guernsey County Sheriff’s Detectives and admitted to performing sexual acts with the 13-year-old boy and offering to repeat the sexual acts after he learned of the boy’s age.