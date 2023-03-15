NEWPORT TOWNSHIP, Ohio– Ohio deputies say they were called to the Par Mar convenience store March 10.

Police say employees of the store reported that Joseph Wells, 32, of New Matamoras Ohio purchased approximately $60 worth of goods on March 9, but the call was for what he didn’t pay for.

The employees were suspicious that Wells may have taken more than what was purchased, police said

Police say, video footage shows Wells possibly placing an item inside his jacket pocket. Items purchased were compared to items in the area that Wells was seen on the video footage, and it was determined that he possibly stole one item, a doughnut.

Deputies say they contacted Wells who stated that it was a stack of free napkins that he put in his pocket.

Officials say the items seen going into the pocket was brown in color and the only napkins at the business are blue.

According to police charges against Wells are being filed.