An Ohio man was arrested after he allegedly stole sex toys from an adult store.

Police in Elyria say they responded to Cirilla’s after a panic alarm was pressed.

A store employee said a white male was ‘carrying a large knife on his hip.’

Police say they saw Joshua Millsap, 28, exiting the adult store and police say Millsap admitted to stealing from the store.

Sex toys were recovered from Millsap’s vehicle and police eventually checked Millsap’s jacket and found seven more sex toys which included:

Shape Shifter An*l: $99

Vibrating ring: $67.99

3 pack C**k ring: $7.99

Universal Pump Sleeve: $10.99

Urethral Sound trainer: $42.99

Inflatable G Vibrator: $99.99

Stay Hard Donut Rings: $6.99

Police say Millsap stole a total of $336.93 worth of adult toys.

Millsap was cited for misdemeanor theft. After Millsap was cited, he was arrested by the Ohio State Patrol under outstanding warrants, according to Elyria police.