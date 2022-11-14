A local man has been charged for his involvement in a massage parlor prostitution investigation.

Sheriff Jeffrey D. Paden of Guernsey County said Brent Preece, age 63 of Cambridge, has been charged with one count of Promoting Prostitution, a felony of the fourth degree and Obstructing Justice, a felony of the fifth degree.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Detectives from the Sheriff’s office, along with Special Agents from Homeland Security Investigations say they arrested Preece after learning about his involvement with Sophie’s Relax Massage.

Preece was allegedly facilitating day-to-day operations at the business and paying for sexual services.

Preece is currently in county jail awaiting a hearing at the Cambridge Municipal Court.

The original story of the investigation can be found here.