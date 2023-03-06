A Cincinnati, Ohio man has been arrested and federally charged with sex trafficking and exploiting children from Indiana.

Payton Jamar Brown, 26, from Cincinnati Ohio has been charged after investigators received a tip from Safe Harbor/Human Trafficking Coordinator at the Hamilton County Juvenile Court.

Brown allegedly met one of the teens on an online dating site.

Brown exploited the teenage girl from June to October 2022, advertising for sexual encounters in which Brown received compensation for.

It is also alleged that he filmed sexual encounters of the underage female, and tried to sell the videos to other sexual predators. The second minor was picked up by Brown in Indianapolis, both minors were found in Brown’s residence on Niagara Street in Cincinnati.

Brown remains in custody pending trial and faces a minimum sentence of 10 years to life for sex trafficking of a minor, and 15 to 30 years for sexual exploitation of a child.