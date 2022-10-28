An Ohio man has been charged with two counts of abduction.

The Guernsey County Sheriff says Zackary K. Smith, age 35 of Fairview, has also been charged with one count of Gross Sexual Imposition a felony of the fourth degree.

Sheriff Paden says they found out about an incident that took place on October 24 and arrested Smith at a residence after a search warrant on October 25.

Detectives say they located multiple items of evidentiary value and have conducted several interviews.

No other information on the incident was given at this time.

Smith remains incarcerated in the Guernsey County Jail at this time awaiting a bond hearing