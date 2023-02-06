One man has been cited in a crash that killed “Tennis Shoe Ernie.”

Officers said they responded to a crash with injury on Sunset Blvd and Negley Ave in Steubenville.

Steubenville police say they found that Ernie Hollinger was traveling in his Yamaha scooter eastbound on Sunset Blvd in the right lane.

Meanwhile, police say, another vehicle driven by 48-year-old Richard Gualtere of Winterville was also driving in the right lane.

Police say Gualtere struck ‘Tennis Shoe’ in the rear causing ‘Tennis Shoe’ to be ejected from his scooter.

‘Tennis Shoe’ was treated at the scene and transported to Jim Woods Park where he was transported to Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA by medical hospital.

‘Tennis Shoe’ Earnie Hollinger was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Gualtere allegedly told police that he failed to see ‘Tennis Shoe’ due to the bright sunlight in his eyes and that ‘Tennis Shoe’ was traveling slower than the posted speed of 35mph.

Gualtere was cited for failure to control and will appear in court on Tuesday.