An Ohio man could face the death penalty after he is accused of stabbing his neighbor in the neck and head.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Officials say 33-year-old Corey J Harshey allegedly threw a large rock through the window of his neighbor, Nathan Green.

The two eventually got into a physical argument and Harshey allegedly stabbed Green several times with a pocket knife.

When responders arrived they say Harshey was found covered in blood.

Green was life-flighted to the Cleveland Clinic where he died.

Prosecutors tell news outlets that they don’t have a clear motive for the stabbing.

Harshey is charged with murder, aggravated murder, felonious assault, and aggravated burglary.

Harshey’s bond is set at $500,000. He is currently in the Tuscarawas County Jail