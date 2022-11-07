An Ohio man could face the death penalty after he is accused of stabbing his neighbor in the neck and head.

Officials say 33-year-old Corey J Harshey allegedly threw a large rock through the window of his neighbor, Nathan Green.

The two eventually got into a physical argument and Harshey allegedly stabbed Green several times with a pocket knife.

When responders arrived they say Harshey was found covered in blood.

Green was life-flighted to the Cleveland Clinic where he died.

Prosecutors tell news outlets that they don’t have a clear motive for the stabbing.

Harshey is charged with murder, aggravated murder, felonious assault, and aggravated burglary.

Harshey’s bond is set at $500,000. He is currently in the Tuscarawas County Jail