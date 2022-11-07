An Ohio man could face the death penalty after he is accused of stabbing his neighbor in the neck and head.
Officials say 33-year-old Corey J Harshey allegedly threw a large rock through the window of his neighbor, Nathan Green.
The two eventually got into a physical argument and Harshey allegedly stabbed Green several times with a pocket knife.
When responders arrived they say Harshey was found covered in blood.
Green was life-flighted to the Cleveland Clinic where he died.
Prosecutors tell news outlets that they don’t have a clear motive for the stabbing.
Harshey is charged with murder, aggravated murder, felonious assault, and aggravated burglary.
Harshey’s bond is set at $500,000. He is currently in the Tuscarawas County Jail