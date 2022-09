An Ohio man is currently in critical condition after a vehicle he was in crashed into a school bus that had 22 students on board.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to YourRadioPlace, a man from out of state was speeding and crashed into the bus near a construction site on US 40 near West Muskingum High School.

The passenger, 20-year-old Cult Rose of Somerset, is at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville.

No one on the bus was injured.

The crash remains under investigation.