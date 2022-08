OHIO- An Ohio man was denied parole in the killing of his 86-year-old neighbor.

Clifford Mounts is currently in jail for killing his neighbor Ruth Roberts in 1996.

Mounts and two other teens beat up Roberts and set her Toronto house on fire.

Mounts will be up for parole again in January of 2027. He can be released from jail on May 4th, 2042.

Mounts was up for parole after Ohio laws changed where reviews are done for juveniles sentenced as adults.