An Ohio man died on Sunday after a house trailer fell on top of him.

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call on Sunday afternoon in reference to a male trapped under a house trailer on Keene Twp Rd 47.

Officials say they found 52-year-old Robert Guthrie dead at the scene.

Officials say Guthrie was attempting to move a house trailer and while he was beneath the trailer the jack slipped causing the trailer to fall on him.

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said assisting on scene was Coshocton County EMS, Three Rivers Fire Dept., Jackson Twp Fire Dept., Coshocton City Fire Dept., and Prince’s Wrecker Service.