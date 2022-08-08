A man from Ohio died Sunday morning after an ATV crash.

The crash happened on County Road 148 in Muskingum when the driver, 53-year-old Kent Thomas Burkhart, went right off the right side of the roadway in a 2018 Polaris Ranger XP, overcorrected, and then overturned on the roadway.

John Scott Wills, of Nashport, a passenger in the ATV, was killed from his injuries in the crash.

A female passenger in the ATV had minor injuries.

Burkhart was not injured.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says alcohol is believed to be a factor.