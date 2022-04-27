Police in Ohio are saying one man and a family dog are dead after they responded to a call for a verbal domestic with a suspect making threats to suicide by cop.

Officials in Uniontown say on location negations were being made with 45-year-old Jason Tyo as he was setting off large fireworks inside and outside of a residence.

The home caught on fire and police say Tyo refused to allow his children, ages 8 and 7, to leave the home.

Officers say they switched from getting an arrest to saving the kids.

Police say they were able to rescue the two kids and they were transported to Akron’s Children’s Hospital and were released with no injuries.

Tyo was found dead in the second story bedroom.