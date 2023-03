BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) One man died in a garage fire Tuesday afternoon outside Barnesville.

The 75-year-old man who lived in the house on Pigeon Point Road outside Barnesville was found dead during the fire in his detached garage.

The name of the man who died is not being released at this time.

The Belmont County Sheriff’s Department, the Ohio Fire Marshal, and the Belmont County coroner are investigating.

The fire was discovered and reported at approximately 3 p.m. Tuesday.