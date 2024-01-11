A local man has died in a fatal crash on Thursday morning.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a fatal crash occurred today around 12:17 am on Township road 101 (Bend Fork Road) near Ogilbee road, in Washington Township in Belmont County.

The driver, Peter Beyers, age 49 from Jacobsburg Ohio, died at the scene due to injuries during the crash.

Beyers was driving a 2004 Toyota Tacoma at the time of the crash.

Patrol says the truck traveled southbound on Twp Road 101 when it traveled off the right edge of the roadway, down an embarkment and overturned into a creek

The Highway Patrol says alcohol is believed to be a factor at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.