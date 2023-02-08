An Ohio man died on Tuesday after a crash on Interstate 77 near milepost 51.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 51-Year-old Robert Combs of Cambridge, Ohio was driving a 2020 Freightliner Dump Truck on CR 35 Northbound when he traveled off right side of the roadway.
The dump truck, carrying wood, struck a guardrail and traveled over a steep embankment where it came to rest on its top partially in the southbound lanes of I-77, according to troopers.
Combs was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two vehicles traveling southbound on I-77 then crashed into the dump truck.
One of the vehicles that struck the dump truck was a semi operated by Joseph Reuss of Orlando, Florida.
Reuss was taken to Southeastern Medical Center.
The other vehicle was a 2021 Dodge truck pulling a 2016 trailer driven by 21-year-old Caleb Hershberger.
Officials did not say if Hershberger was injured.
The crash remains under investigation.