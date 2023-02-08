An Ohio man died on Tuesday after a crash on Interstate 77 near milepost 51.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 51-Year-old Robert Combs of Cambridge, Ohio was driving a 2020 Freightliner Dump Truck on CR 35 Northbound when he traveled off right side of the roadway.

The dump truck, carrying wood, struck a guardrail and traveled over a steep embankment where it came to rest on its top partially in the southbound lanes of I-77, according to troopers.

Combs was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two vehicles traveling southbound on I-77 then crashed into the dump truck.

One of the vehicles that struck the dump truck was a semi operated by Joseph Reuss of Orlando, Florida.

Reuss was taken to Southeastern Medical Center.

The other vehicle was a 2021 Dodge truck pulling a 2016 trailer driven by 21-year-old Caleb Hershberger.

Officials did not say if Hershberger was injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

