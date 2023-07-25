JEFFERSON COUNTY (WTRF) — A Wintersville man has been charged with failure to control his pit bull mixes and failure to register the dogs with the county.

Jason Fitzgerald will go before Judge Michael Bednar on August 21st according to Jefferson County Dog Warden Chad Coil who has been investigating the case.

Coil says Fitzergerald’s two dogs attacked three people in early July in Wintersville.

Cross Creek Police Chief Casey Robinson told 7News at the time that the injuries were serious with two people being treated at area hospitals.

Robinson says one of those victims was transported to a Pittsburgh area hospital.

Coil says this isn’t Fitzgerald’s first offense with his dogs.

Stay with 7News on-air and online for more on this developing story.

(Video in player shows coverage of the previous story)