An Ohio man was arrested and charged after a woman claims he brought her a three-tiered candle stand in a plastic bag that he said was a gift.

Christopher Scott Mattern, from Jefferson County, is being charged with aggravated possession of drugs and burglary, both felonies, and misdemeanor possession of drug abuse instruments.

Mattern, 38 allegedly walked into an apartment while a woman was making her child’s bed.

The woman said she heard a noise and that’s when she saw Mattern standing at the bottom of the stairs. She screamed and he allegedly left.

Deputies eventually caught up to Mattern and said they found a capped hypodermic and a piece of tinfoil with a folded piece of paper containing a white powdery substance believed to be fentanyl/heroin.

Deputies say Mattern told them the substance was heroin but then said it was “vitamins used to cut heroin.”