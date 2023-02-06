A local Ohio man could face life in prison for raping a toddler and having thousands of images involving the sexual abuse of children.

52-year-old Zanesville man James McCormick pleaded guilty to two first-degree felony counts of rape and two second-degree felony counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor.

Officials say a search warrant executed at McCormick’s home, seizing a hard drive containing over 2,000 images of child sexual abuse material, including photos and videos.

Officials said McCormick admitted to possessing such images but initially denied sexually assaulting any children.

The FBI found video clips showing McCormick orally and digitally raping a child after removing her diaper, according to Ohio officials.

“The guilty plea entered today does not undo what has happened to the victim, but it gives our office the ability to argue for this defendant to never walk free again,” Prosecutor Ron Welch said.

Judge Kelly Cottrill ordered a pre-sentence investigation to be conducted prior to sentencing at a later date.

McCormick is being held in jail without bond.