Ohio man falls through skylight at Sam’s Club

Authorities say a roofer fell through a skylight to his death at a southern Indiana Sam’s Club.

Forty-two-year-old Pedro Gonzalez of West Chester, Ohio, was working for an Ohio-based industrial roofing company when he fell through the skylight at the store in Columbus about 2:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Bartholomew County Coroner Clayton Nolting estimated the fall from the skylight was 40 to 50 feet.

Investigators believe the worker was standing up near the skylight and slipped, falling through the skylight.

X-rays indicated the worker suffered multiple fractures to his skull and spine, Gonzalez was pronounced dead at the scene.